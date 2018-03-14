'Splinter Cell' Rumors: New Game to Arrive Later This Year?

Ubisoft An Amazon listing reveals that there could be a new "Splinter Cell" title coming out this year.

Has Sam Fisher just been lurking in the shadows these past few years, waiting for the perfect time to strike? It has been nearly half a decade since the last "Splinter Cell" title, and it looks like Ubisoft might be ready to announce something new during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

A new "Splinter Cell" game was recently found on Amazon's Canadian website. At the time of this writing, the web page and product have already been deleted, but screenshots of it can still be found online.

The post simply calls the new game "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018," likely a placeholder name until Ubisoft announces the official title. Interestingly enough, the item model number for the product is noted down as "E3 Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018 PC," which really leans on the idea that Ubisoft was planning to reveal the new title at the famous gaming conference later this year.

News regarding this leak first surfaced when a Redditor noticed and shared it on the website. Despite the listing being taken down, discussion surrounding the rumored game has already started before Ubisoft could possibly do some damage control.

The last time Sam Fisher donned his suit was back in 2013 with the release of "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist" for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC platform. It was generally well received, both by fans and newcomers to the series, as it enabled players to approach any level through various means, whether it be violent, stealthy, or a mix of both.

During last year's E3, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the stealth franchise was still on their minds and that they do have plans for Sam Fisher and the rest of his crew in the future.

"I can't say much about that. But, for sure, all the Clancy games are taken care of. It's just we have quite a lot on our plate at the moment," he said in an interview.

He then went on to assure fans that they were "not forgetting Splinter Cell," which seemed to imply that, as far back as last year, they were already planning on developing a new title for the series.