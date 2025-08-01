Home News Spurgeon's College, influential Evangelical training center in London, to close after 169 years

Spurgeon’s College in London, a leading Baptist theological institution founded by Charles Spurgeon in 1856, announced its immediate closure on Thursday after 169 years of continuous operation — citing financial insolvency and the sudden loss of critical funding support.

The decision, described by the Board of Trustees as made “with deep sadness and great regret,” marks the end of one of the United Kingdom’s most influential evangelical training centers, long recognized for preparing men and women for pastoral, academic and missional leadership.

The trustees stated that ongoing financial challenges — compounded by declining student enrollment and a difficult funding landscape for theological education — had left the college in a precarious position in recent years. While a recent partnership with a charitable foundation had provided temporary stability, that support was unexpectedly withdrawn on July 21, leaving the college unable to continue operations.

“Like many higher education institutions — particularly within the Theology sector — Spurgeon’s College has faced significant financial challenges for several years, driven by declining student numbers and an increasingly complex and difficult financial landscape,” stated the trustees in the announcement.

“In recent months, the College partnered with a charitable foundation that provided vital financial support and offered assurances to both the College and the Office for Students of continued funding.

“However, this relationship was, without warning, unexpectedly terminated on July 21, 2025. As a result, the College can no longer sustain its financial operations and has been left with no choice but to enter the insolvency process immediately.”

The immediate priority of the college now is protecting the interests of both students and staff as “far as possible during this deeply challenging time,” added the trustees.

“We understand this news will come as a profound shock to many. The trustees, leadership, and staff of Spurgeon’s College have worked tirelessly and faithfully to find a sustainable path forward and avoid this outcome.”

The trustees referred to the outstanding work of the college in training thousands of men and women for Christian mission, ministry and leadership in the contemporary world.

“Each graduate stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of our founder and the College’s commitment to theological education and Christian service.

“God has blessed the College in amazing ways through our long history, and we encourage everyone at this challenging time to pray for his guidance so that men and women continue to be prepared for Christian ministry.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share this news, and we express our deep gratitude to all who have supported Spurgeon’s College throughout its history.”

Charles Spurgeon was known for preaching “Jesus Christ and him crucified” with a singular focus on the Gospel. He founded the “Pastor’s College”, as it was then known, in 1856 as a free seminary for ministers to hone skills for ministry.

His first intake of students went on to plant 53 Baptist churches in London within 20 years of the college’s foundation and led global missions for the gospel.

Former students have been expressing poignant reactions to the news of the closure in a flurry of Facebook posts.

“My time at Spurgeon’s 1998-2001 was a great life changing experience that allowed me to move beyond literalism and fundamentalism,” wrote Gary Hayes.

“It gave me the tools to discover God beyond the church and confines of religion. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to study there and for my amazing lecturers.”

Richard Sargent was also “shocked and saddened by the news.”

“I had a wonderful, transformational experience at Spurgeon's from 1972-75 that has doubtless shaped a lifetime of ministry,” he wrote. “My prayers are with the faculty and students as they earnestly seek next steps in their journeys.”

Glen Cartwright was equally “very saddened to hear this news.”

“Many fine preachers and pastors were formed through the training and ministry of Spurgeon’s College, in a way the most well-known of Baptist theological colleges. Praying for wisdom and discernment as the current challenges are navigated and giving thanks for all the College has been over many decades and years.”

Carolyn Henry called it “heartbreaking news” and expressed her appreciation for her time at the college.

“I'm so grateful for my experience at Spurgeon's as it contributed significantly towards my Christian journey and development. I had a wonderful experience and I'm sorry to hear this. I pray the Lord's peace, strength and divine wisdom to surround all staff and students at this time.”

Robin Brenchley had just been preparing to return to the college for further training.

“I’m so very sad to hear this. I had just been accepted back to do my Masters and was so looking forward to being part of the college once again. My prayers are with all the current students and staff who have been affected by this."

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.