St. Francis Never Said 'Preach the Gospel and When Necessary Use Words,' Catholic Scholars Say

Expand | Collapse

A widely referenced quote often attributed to St. Francis of Assisi was likely never spoken by the famous Medieval saint, according to Catholic scholars.

Known for his love of animals and profound spiritual statements, as well as creating the first living nativity scene, Francis is often quoted as having said something often rendered "Preach the Gospel and when necessary, use words."

However, according to Fr. Michael Cusato, a historian whose work centers on Francis and the early years of his monastic order, the quote is not legitimate.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Cusato explained that the "when necessary use words" statement does not appear in any documents "prior to the 16th century," long after Francis' death in 1226.

"The phrase echoed a line in chapter 16 of the Early Rule about how the friars should conduct themselves among the Muslims. Namely, not to be too anxious to preach publicly, but to go and simply live the life of a Friar Minor. And then if someone would ask why he would live in such a way, then use words to explain why," said Cusato.

"We don't know how the story got created where Francis and another friar go walking into a town and Francis purportedly gave similar advice. It's apocryphal. Though kind of related."

Scott Hahn, chair of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at Franciscan University of Steubenville, also rejected the authenticity of the quote, saying in a 2014 book that the quote was "a medieval urban legend."

"If you talk to scholars of Francis' life and work, like the ones I work with at Franciscan University, they'll all tell you the same thing: not a single historical account exists of him saying those words," wrote Hahn.

"He certainly lived that way. It captures something of his approach to preaching the Gospel — but not all of his approach. And the words still aren't his."

Cusato told CP that he also believes that while the quote is not genuine, Francis still would have agreed with the "sentiments" expressed in the statement.

"The sentiments, however, echo what Francis would have believed in any case: namely that one's actions say more to others than mere words; that one's actions can give the clue to whatever one says from the pulpit," said Cusato.

"People are often more moved by what they see people of faith doing than what they so eloquently say. Theologically and experientially, the Word must become flesh in order to dwell among us to have real effect."