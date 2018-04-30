'Star Trek 4' News: Next Installment Promises Another First for the Franchise

Facebook/StarTrek Promotional image for the "Star Trek" franchise

The next "Star Trek" films will be making franchise history.

According to Variety, the next installment in the reboot films will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who will be the first female director to helm a "Star Trek" movie.

Clarkson is best known for her work in television, directing episodes of some of the most popular shows like "Dexter," "Bates Motel," "Orange is the New Black," and "Jessica Jones." Her most recent directing stint was Marvel ensemble series "The Defenders," where she directed two episodes.

With regards to her film resume, she made her directing debut in 2010 with the British biographical comedy-drama film "Toast," which starred Freddie Highmore and Helena Bonham-Carter. The film is based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by the cookery writer Nigel Slater.

Not much is known about what "Star Trek 4" will entail, but it has been reported that "Avengers: Infinity War" star Chris Hemsworth is set to return as Captain Kirk's (Chris Pine) father. He first played the character in the 2009 film "Star Trek." Zachary Quinto is also set to reprise his role as Spock.

The plot is said to be some sort of a time travel exploit where Pine's character gets to meet the younger version of his father. This is the story that has been rumored for the film for a while before news about Quentin Tarantino helming an R-rated "Star Trek" movie came about.

Speaking of which, the legendary filmmaker's take on the science fiction series will still be happening. As per the abovementioned publication, the script is still being written.

It is unclear if it will be R-rated, but one of Tarantino's requirements before signing on for the "Star Trek" project was for the movie to be in that rating.

Thanks to these two upcoming films, the franchise is in for some two big firsts. "Star Trek" has been around for a while, but it is only this time that a female director gets to take the reins. That alone generates so much excitement surrounding the project.

Another is, of course, Tarantino potentially bringing the series to the R-rated territory, which has been a point of conversation in the "Star Trek" community ever since it was first announced.

Many fans do not think that "Star Trek" is the place for violence, graphic scenes and language that Tarantino usually and successfully incorporate in his films.

However, the majority of the cast has expressed excitement about working with Tarantino, with Karl Urban going so far as to say that he might be the energy that the franchise needs.

It is no secret that the "Star Trek" reboot films have been struggling both critically and commercially. Paramount Pictures is forced to step up their game following the success of the franchise's return to the small screen with "Star Trek Discovery."

Clarkson's turn is expected to jumpstart a new era for the series, and Tarantino is hoped to keep it up. Indeed, big things are coming in the "Star Trek" world so there is so much to look forward to.

"Star Trek 4" has no release date yet.