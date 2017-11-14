'Star Trek Discovery' News, Plot Details: Midseason Finale Reboots Series; Ship Gets Lost in Space

"Star Trek Discovery" did the ultimate reset in its midseason finale, which aired on Sunday, Nov. 12, at CBS All Access. While the show tied up some loose ends, the fate of the spaceship hangs in the balance as it gets lost in space in the final scene.

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix Sonequa Martin-Green plays Michael Burnham on "Star Wars Discovery" on CBS All Access. The show also streams on Netflix.

The Discovery warped into an unknown part of the vast universe. It's not even clear if the ship landed in the same space. Has "Star Trek Discovery" opened up a mirror universe?

The mistaken warp can't be blamed on Stamets' (Anthony Rapp) serious physical and mental damages. After all, Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) pushed him to the limits when he ordered those 133 jumps.

Stamets' condition is a cause for alarm ever since the show hinted his emerging second personality in the fifth episode. Will Stamets eventually become the villain in "Star Trek Discovery" in the second part of season 1?

Fans theorized Lorca might have planned the whole mistaken warp. Speculations are that he's actually from the mirror universe.

Meanwhile, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) redeemed herself while she faced off with the Klingon's supreme leader. She and Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) risked their lives to plant a beacon that would make the Klingon's ship detectable so that the Discovery can destroy it.

Burnham got beaten up hard but she did her mission successfully and got the acknowledgment she needed from Saru (Doug Jones). Tyler, on the other hand, experienced PTSD after an encounter with L'Rell (Mary Chieffo).

His PTSD, however, looks suspicious to viewers who assume Tyler is actually a Klingon who was operated on to change his physical orientation. The Klingon's exiled one of their own, Voq, but he found an ally in L'Rell. She instructed him to sacrifice everything and everything could mean going to the extremes to change Voq so he could be a spy on the Discovery.

The second half of "Star Trek Discovery" season 1 will return on CBS All Access on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. EST.