'Star Wars: Episode 9' Rumors: Snoke's Other Apprentice to Be Introduced as Villain?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley at the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" saw the death of an important antagonist, but could "Episode 9" introduce another one?

Fans who have already seen "The Last Jedi" know that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) inconspicuously killed his own master, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), and took over as the leader of the First Order. However, it is possible that "Episode 9" may bring forward another villain.

According to Slash Film, the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" issue of "Star Wars" Insider Magazine has revealed that Kylo Ren is not the only apprentice Snoke mentored. In fact, it specifically states that the Supreme Leader has trained "at least one other apprentice" apart from Kylo Ren. Slash Film then posits some theories as to what this could mean for "Episode 9."

It is entirely imaginable that this other apprentice could return into the fold. After all, his/her master is dead. This apprentice could either join Kylo Ren in his pursuit to wipe out the Resistance or he/she could turn against him for killing Snoke. The publication also offers the possibility of redemption for Kylo Ren should this other apprentice be introduced as a formidable foe.

However, since nothing can be confirmed at this point, and Disney and Lucasfilm are likely going to keep plot details under wraps, fans have no way of knowing for sure.

"Episode 9" is still two years away and, as previously reported, J.J. Abrams has already submitted his pitch for the final installment in the new trilogy to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Abrams had initially made up his mind about not returning to the director's chair after helming "The Force Awakens," but he could not refuse when the offer was presented to him. Colin Trevorrow was originally set to direct "Episode 9," but he left over creative differences with Lucasfilm.

"Star Wars: Episode 9," with the working title "Black Diamond," is set to hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 20, 2019.