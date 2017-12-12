The wait is almost over, as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was shown to select audiences in the world premiere of the film. Journalists and critics were among those who got early seats for the latest "Star Wars" movie, and the response so far has been enthusiastic.

While spoilers or plot summaries are banned, early viewers and film critics did let their initial impressions of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" known on social media, several days ahead of the worldwide launch.

Facebook/StarWarsMovies The theatrical poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi,"as shown on the official Star Wars Facebook account.

Judging from their reactions, "The Last Jedi" could be the best "Star Wars" film out of the new set of movies so far, as CBR notes how one critic went so far as to call it "what might be the best Star Wars movie ever."

There's the lavish praise heaped on Mark Hamill for his performance, as THR's Aaron Couch describes his experience. "#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill's best performance as Luke Skywalker," he commented on Twitter, even as Hamill himself noted how the movie is not just about the former Jedi anymore.

IGN's Joshua Yehl may have been exaggerating for effect, but his mini-review gave the highest praise he could have mustered to the movie director. "I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever," he wrote.

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg, meanwhile, was taken aback by some of the "big, impressive and surprising moves that I definitely didn't expect."

Producer and writer Adam Goldberg, meanwhile, simple had to use caps, exclamation marks and "holy balls" in his early impression. It's a theme that shows up again and again in the early reviews of the movie, as compiled by IGN.

Review aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes are expected to have scores ready when the movie officially launches. With a plus 99 percent "Want to See" rating, though, it's hard to see how "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" could score an average of less than 90.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to come out to theaters everywhere on Friday, Dec. 15.

