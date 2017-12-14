Staying Solvent This Christmas Season
Avoiding the Christmas Spending Trap
Dear Chuck,
The commercialization of Christmas feels like a big financial trap! My husband and I want to show love to our kids and family but the pressure to spend and borrow just to put a bunch of packages under the tree seems ridiculous.
Any advice for stressed out parents like us?
Bah Humbug!
Dear Ebenezer's Kin,
Just kidding about being Ebenezer's relation; here's a high five for asking what so many others are probably thinking and feeling right now. I understand your pain and will offer some perspective and practical help.
