Staying Solvent This Christmas Season

Avoiding the Christmas Spending Trap

Dear Chuck,

The commercialization of Christmas feels like a big financial trap! My husband and I want to show love to our kids and family but the pressure to spend and borrow just to put a bunch of packages under the tree seems ridiculous.

Any advice for stressed out parents like us?

Bah Humbug!

Dear Ebenezer's Kin,

Just kidding about being Ebenezer's relation; here's a high five for asking what so many others are probably thinking and feeling right now. I understand your pain and will offer some perspective and practical help.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/avoiding-the-christmas-spending-trap.html