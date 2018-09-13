Steam Slammed for Approving First Uncensored Porn Video Game, Features Full Nudity and Graphic Sex

Facebook/Steam Steam has over 6,700 discounted titles for the Autumn Sale.

Steam is coming under fire by a group against sexual exploitation for approving the first uncensored porn game on its platform, which adults and children have access to.

"Steam is willfully contributing to the cultural objectification of women with this game. It normalizes the idea that men have the right to control and abuse women according to their will, something that ought to be socially unacceptable particularly in this #MeToo era," said in a statement Dawn Hawkins, Executive Director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

"Negligee: Love Stories," as the game is called, is set for release Friday on Steam, which is the world's largest digital distributor for video games to children and adults.

The game is in the form of an anime visual novel, where players make decisions for their story characters, largely connected to their sexual activities.

Game Debate pointed out that "Negligee" features uncensored full nudity, graphic depictions of sex, and sexual dialogue.

The game itself comes with a warning of nudity and sexual interactions.

"The four stories include male and female sexual relations, female and female sexual relations, themes relating to pressured sexual relationships, themes relating to nymphomania, themes relating to adult sex workers, themes relating to abusive marriages and adultery," it explains.

"Scenes within the game include illustrated and dialogue descriptions of male and female single partner sexual relationships, modelling, outdoor sexual activity, male and female multiple partner sexual activity and female and female single partner sexual relationships."

Hawkins warned that the depiction of sexual harassment and abuse in the game is also very troublesome.

"Steam's lack of effective content filtering results in easy access to extremely graphic content by 35 million minors who regularly use Steam. These types of games also train undeveloped minds to normalize sexual objectification and use of women," she added.

Players on Steam can gain access to the game simply by entering their age on the website.

"We are calling on Steam to reconsider the types of content they allow on their platform to protect users from degrading and harmful content," Hawkins urged.

Back in February, NCOSE placed Steam on its "Dirty Dozen List," accusing such companies of facilitating sexual exploitation in society.

It accused the platform of offering no less than 780 games in the categories of "sexual content" and "nudity," some of which include female characters forced into sex.

"When video games include sexually graphic and degrading themes the user is not only a voyeur but an active participant in staging the scene," NCOSE argued at the time.

"As our society suffers from the consequences of campus sexual assault, military sexual assault, and rising child-on-child sexual abuse, we see that normalizing the sexual use (and often abuse) of others in video games is irresponsible on the corporate and social level."