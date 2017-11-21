Steam Sale News: Leaked Info Suggests Autumn Sale Coincides With Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Image & Form via Steam "SteamWorld Dig 2" is one of the currently discounted games on Steam.

For Steam's 2017 Autumn Sale, leaked information suggests that the leading PC games distributor will start offering discounts this week covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail events.

The rumored Autumn Sale will supposedly start on Wednesday morning, Nov. 22, and will last until Nov. 28, making it a six-day affair. While the start date is right around the corner, the lack of an official announcement from Steam does not necessarily mean the tip is inaccurate. Steam is known for informing fans of a major seasonal sale at a time that is very close to the start of the promo.

Steam sale events is one of the highly anticipated promos in the gaming world because the distributor is famous for giving huge discounts to its popular titles, somewhere between 50 to 90 percent or even higher.

The leaked information was first reported by Kotaku UK, with tips allegedly coming from three developer sources.

Reports are expecting the upcoming Autumn Sale to include more titles than what Steam listed in its recent Halloween Sale that ran from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

If the leaked info sheet from the unnamed developers is correct, PC gamers can also expect another set of discounts next month for Steam's Winter Sale, which is rumored to run for two weeks from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, 2018.

While PC gamers wait for Steam's confirmation and announcement of its Autumn Sale, they can check out the site's currently available special offers.

One of these is "SteamWorld Dig 2," which is available for the next few days for only $14.99 after a 25 percent discount was applied to its original price.

Meanwhile, with the release of the "Titan Quest" downloadable content titled "Ragnarok," Steam is also giving an 80 percent discount to the required base game "Titan Quest Anniversary Edition," which is currently priced $3.99 instead of $19.99.

Other "SteamWorld" titles are also on discount now via Steam.

"SteamWorld Heist" now costs $4.94, with a 67 percent discount placed on its original price of $14.99. Valve's digital distribution platform gave a bigger discount to the first "SteamWorld Dig" game, which is currently sold for only $1.99.

To start a purchase, Steam requires gamers to set up an account for free.