(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) The cast of "Stranger Things" will begin work on season 3 in April 2018.

"Stranger Things" just aired its entire second season a few weeks ago, but fans are already eagerly anticipating the show's season 3 from Netflix.

David Harbour recently caught up with Variety and though he was coy about any story details, he said he would like to see the show delve deeper into Chief Hopper's past.

"There's a lot of story we can get into around Hopper's time as a cop in New York, Hopper's time in Vietnam," he explained. "I would love to see more of that, but we have a ton of great characters, so I don't know how much they'll be able to do."

The Emmy-nominated actor was also asked about the "Stairwell Theory" involving his character. The season 1 finale flashback with Hopper's daughter featured a stairwell that was used again in the Hawkins Lab in season 2. This led fans to speculate that Hopper's daughter was actually treated at the Hawkins facility before she died.

"I'm not supposed to comment on that," the actor responded with a laugh. "I think [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] have a plan. There's a lot of things coming, but I don't know too much about that."

Season 1 of the Netflix breakout series introduced viewers to its main characters, while the sophomore run featured unlikely but interesting team-ups. After seeing the unexpected friendship between Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery), Harbour said he would also like to have a Hopper-Steve story arc in the future.

From there, Harbour kept a tight lip on what's coming in season 3. He did mention though, that his best guess for the next season's release date would be January or February of 2019, considering the premiere dates of the past two installments.

"Stranger Things" season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 or 2019 on Netflix. Production for the series will reportedly begin in April.