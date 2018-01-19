'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Dating Rumors With Musician Jacob Sartorius

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Millie Bobby Brown from Netflix's "Stranger Things" as she walks the red carpet during the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Young love is in the air for Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius.

The "Stranger Things" actress is dating the 15-year-old singer, according to Us Weekly. For months, fans have been speculating that the friendship between the two could turn into a romantic relationship. A source revealed to the media outlet that they have actually been spending a lot of time together.

While the rumored pair have yet to address the rumors, they have been including each other in multiple social media posts. Brown posted a picture with him via Instagram Story in October and eagle-eyed fans have since noticed their flirty exchanges on social media.

Over the weekend, Brown shared a photo of her snuggling a teddy bear on Instagram. The "Chapstick" crooner commented "Of course" along with a heart-eyed emoji. Fans had different reactions on the exchange, with some doubting the rumors and others expressing happiness over the TV star's new relationship.

Brown rose to popularity when she starred in the Netflix breakout series "Stranger Things." However, not a lot of people know Sartorius, who is just starting his career as a singer-songwriter.

The teen musician released his first track "Sweatshirt" in 2016, which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 (no. 90) and the Canadian Hot 100 (no. 81). Following his performance on the Magcon tour, Business Insider called him the "next Justin Bieber."

Sartorius may look familiar for some, though, as he also became famous on video-sharing platforms such as Vine and Musica.ly. He started out by posting an anti-bullying Vine when he was just 11 years old. The clip has been shared many times and immediately became a viral hit.

Brown will be reprising her role as Eleven on "Stranger Things" season 3, which is expected to premiere this year or sometime in 2019 on Netflix.