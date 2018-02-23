'Street Fighter V' And 'Monster Hunter World' Costumes Schedule

Capcom official website Promotional picture for the "Monster Hunter" costumes on "Street Fighter V."

The crossover between the world of "Street Fighter V" and "Monster Hunter" continues as Capcom has announced that they will be making costumes inspired by the latter title available in the former game. However, further reports reveal that acquiring the costumes will not be as easy as buying it as fans will be required to participate in games and challenges to earn it.

"Monster Hunter fans, gather around, and join the quest for the Rathalos, Zinogre, and Kirin Armor Crossover Costumes for Ken, R. Mika, and Ibuki in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition," said Capcom in a statement. "In the world of Monster Hunter, players forge different sets of armor from colossal monsters they slay during their journey; Rathalos, Zinogre, and Kirin are just a few of these fearsome foes. These three Crossover Costumes are inspired by their respective armor sets and will be obtainable in the SFV: AE Extra Battle Mode, starting next month!"

As was mentioned by Capcom, gaining the costumes will require hard work as further reports reveal that there will be a corresponding four challenges to go with each costume. The challenges will be held over the span of the month and the fans will have to pay 2,500 Fight Money for each challenge attempt. Furthermore, there will be a specific date for each of the challenges and for those looking for a specific costume, they would do well to remember the following dates.

For those looking to have Ibuki's Kirin Armor, the schedule is Feb. 27 to March 8, March 8 to March 15, March 15 to March 22, and March 22 to March 2 for challenges 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively. For R. Mika's Zinogre Armor, the challenges will be held over the span of March 8 to Apr. 5. Finally, for Ken's Rathalos Armor, the challenges will be given from March 15 to Apr. 12. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.