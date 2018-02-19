Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Rally Against the NRA and Trump Administration

Reuters/Thom Baur Students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School stand against gun violence after the incident last Feb. 14

The students from the Florida school that was recently under a shooting attack are speaking up and rallying against the National Rifle Association (NRA) and President Donald Trump's administration.

On Feb. 14, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in South Florida was attacked by one of its own, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, shooting 17 of the school's faculty and students dead, the Chicago Tribune confirmed.

But even though it is still a time of grieving, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are already taking action against the gun control laws in the United States. CNN reports that the students will be targeting the NRA and any politician who are in alliance with them.

"You're either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around," Cameron Kasky, a junior from Marjory Douglas High, said. Another student, David Hogg, also spoke on the administration's lax on the issue.

"We've sat around too long being inactive in our political climate, and as a result, children have died," Hogg said while threatening that any elected official who refuses to stop taking support from the NRA will not have a seat in office.

Kasky added that he and other students are determined to create a "badge of shame for any politicians who are accepting money from the NRA," regardless of whether they are Democrats or Republicans.

Meanwhile, Hogg slammed President Trump for blaming the Democrats and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in certain lapses that led to the school shooting in Marjory Douglas High.

"You're the president. You're supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us," Hogg said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Hogg was referring to posts of Trump on Twitter, where he blamed the Democrats for not creating a gun control legislation when the White House was under lockdown and saying that the FBI wasted too much time proving the Russian collusion that made them missed all signals from the school shooter.