'Suits' Season 8 Casts Katherine Heigl to Replace Outgoing Stars Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle

With stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle leaving "Suits" after season 7, fans are naturally curious about how the show intends to wrap up their story.

It has already been announced that "Suits" has been renewed for an eighth season, but Adams and Markle will be bidding their farewells in the finale of season 7. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Adams teased some small details about how his character, Mike, and Markle's character, Rachel, will leave the show, explaining that their wedding will be full of joy.

"Without spoiling too much, yes, I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they're in love and that they're meant for each other and that they're willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going," he said, urging fans to keep an eye out for episode 16.

As fans know, Markle is going to be a real-life princess soon as she is engaged to be married to Prince Harry. Given that, it does not seem likely that Markle could return for guest appearances. The same, however, cannot be said for Adams, who is not discounting the idea of possibly reprising his role in the future.

"I've said my goodbyes to Mike and to 'Suits,' but I never close any door," he said. "When the time comes, if it felt like it was the right thing to do, I'd definitely be open to it."

As for season 8, "Suits" has tapped two actors to fill the void that will be left by Adams and Markle. It was previously reported that Katherine Heigl is set to join the cast, portraying a new partner at the firm named Samantha Wheeler. Additionally, Dulé Hill, who plays Alex Williams, has been promoted to a series regular.

The back half of "Suits" season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, March 28 on the USA Network.