UMC megachurch won't host same-sex weddings despite denomination's rule changes

A Texas megachurch affiliated with the United Methodist Church will continue to prohibit same-sex wedding ceremonies on its property even after the denomination recently voted to allow such marriages.

Highland Park United Methodist Church of Dallas, a prominent congregation that former president George W. Bush is known to attend, recently commented on the votes that took place at the UMC General Conference, which was held from late April to early May. Delegates voted overwhelmingly to end the denomination's ban on gay marriage and the ordination of people involved in same-sex relationships.

The votes came after approximately 7,500 mostly conservative congregations departed the UMC in recent years as theologically progressive leaders within the denomination refused to enforce the denomination's previous prohibitions on gay marriage and the ordination of non-celibate LGBT individuals.

In a video posted earlier this month, High Park UMC Senior Pastor Rev. Paul Rasmussen said the changes made to the Book of Discipline "is neither an invitation nor a mandate for us to change from the church that we have always been."

"For 108 years, through 13 different senior ministers, Highland Park has always maintained the traditional definition and understanding of Christian marriage when it comes to weddings within our worship facilities," he said. "We are going to continue to uphold the traditional definition of marriage in our worship venues."

Nevertheless, Rasmussen said clergy could perform same-sex weddings at other venues in the community "based on their conscience," saying that it was important because "we have always been a big tent centrist church."

"We have people who earnestly pursue an understanding of God through the scriptures who are both on the progressive side and the conservative side," he continued.

"We've always been open and affirming to our friends and neighbors in the LGBTQ community even though we've honored and upheld the traditional definition of marriage when it comes to the ceremonies. ... Now for the first time, our clergy, if by conscience they elect to, will be allowed to serve the young men and women in our church who were born here, baptized here, confirmed here and really long to be connected and tethered to their clergy when it comes to their wedding."

Regarding the possibility of having a same-sex married pastor assigned to the congregation, Rasmussen said the congregation still has a say through official channels "to determine the clergy who are appointed here."

"Yes, persons of the LGBTQ community can be ordained, but you all as the laity of this church will continue to be able to determine the clergy that you receive as appointed to this church," he explained.

UMC North Texas Conference Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr., whose regional body includes Highland Park UMC, affirms the willingness to tolerate different views on the issue among congregations.

"Each church — whether traditional, centrist or progressive — must adapt to the unique mission field context in which it is situated to ensure that its message and ministry resonate with the needs of the people it seeks to serve," wrote Saenz in a pastoral letter.

"Be assured that the Cabinet and I will continue to work with churches and clergy to ensure the best match of clergy gifts and talents with the needs and contexts of churches and their mission fields."

Commenting on the removal from the Book of Discipline of the statement "Homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," Rasmussen said he believed it was a "very good thing."

"I cannot imagine as a person in the LGBTQ community that would want to step into a church if, before they even sit in a pew, they somehow think they are incompatible with everyone else around them," he said. "I'm glad that line has been removed."