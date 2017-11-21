'Super Bomberman R' News: Free Update Arrives With New Characters and New Battle Mode

Konami via Nintendo Still from "Super Bomberman R's" gameplay.

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive game from Konami, "Super Bomberman R," recently got a free update which added to it an array of new unlockable, playable characters and a new battle mode.

"Super Bomberman R" Update 2.0 comes with a total of 10 new characters that include Option Bomber A and Option Bomber B based on the "Gradius" series, Reiko Bomber inspired by "Rumble Rose," and Shiori Fujisaki Bomber from the "Tokimeki Memorial" series.

The list goes on with Jehuty and Anubis Bombers from the "Zone of the Enders," Dracula Bomber who is based on "Castlevania," Princess Tomato Bomber who is inspired by "Princess Tomato and the Salad Kingdom," Bubble Head Bomber from the "Silent Hill" series, and Goemon Bomber of "Mystical Ninja."

Players must note that these characters are not technically free. They can be accessed through using in-game gold.

Bombers Option A and B, Reiko, Shiori Fujisaki, Goemon, Princess Tomato, and Bubble Head each costs 1,000 gold. On the other hand, unlocking Anubis, Jehuty, and Dracula will each require 10 gold.

Alongside the new unlockable bombers, Konami also added a new Battle Mode called Grand Prix where teams are given two rounds to compete in for each battle. After that, points will be counted and the group with the higher number wins the match.

In the Grand Prix, players who get killed will have a chance to recover "after a certain time" and are resurrected. There are also several ways to gather points in Grand Prix such as collecting crystals during matches and through defeating the opponents.

A Grand Prix network battle can accommodate up to six players in one match.

Konami has also added the game's seventh world, Planet Bomber, that players can access after completing the campaign in the Standard Mode.

The game developer has also added several gameplay adjustments through Update 2.0 to improve the performance and special abilities of Bombers Belmont, Vic Viper, and Pyramid Head.

Adjustments to the game's camera work and controls have also been applied.