'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Mon-El Tells Kara The Truth About Marriage To Imra

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for Supergirl Season 3

Mon-El (Chris Wood) knows he has to talk to Kara (Melissa Benoist) about his feelings at some point in the second half of the current installment of "Supergirl."

The upcoming episode titled "Schott through the Heart" is expected to feature the Daxamite prince doing the right thing for the two special women in his life. When Mon-El left the Earth and got sucked in a different dimension, he really thought that he and Kara were through. Eventually, his race arranged a marriage of convenience with a member of the League of Legends, Imra (Amy Jackson). He gradually fell in love with her and they were happy until they were both sent to Earth for an important mission.

When Mon-El saw Kara again, he knew he still has feelings for her. He admitted it to Hank (David Harewood) and later on, to his wife. Imra was nothing but patient with him. She could never be angry, knowing his history with Supergirl. She herself is smitten with the heroine. Mon-El knows, though, that this situation cannot go on. Kara deserves to know the truth, whether he stays married to Imra or not. Meanwhile, the episode will also see the powerful Worldkillers banding together in their next attack in the city.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Odette Annable, who plays Reign, hinted that season 4B would be centered on the two Worldkillers' journey to destruction. She also teased that her character would undergo emotional awakening as she starts realizing that she has a lethal alter ego.

"Sam, at this point in her journey, I think she's really, really desperate," Annable said. "She is desperate to find out what's going on with her. She's finally coming to terms that there is something going on, and her main goal is to protect her daughter and make sure that relationship is okay and make sure Ruby is okay. So, needless to say, I think Sam is pretty fearful right now."

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.