'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Kara Reunites With Mon-El

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

The upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 3 will see Kara reuniting with Mon-El.

Fans are excited to see Mon-El (Chris Wood) back, but things will not immediately go back to the way they were before. Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara/Supergirl, recently previewed to TVLine that Mon-El's return, along with the introduction of the Legion of Super-Heroes, will make way for "a brand new set of problems that you'll see pretty quickly."

"It won't be the reunion you expect," Benoist revealed.

This much was also previewed in the teaser trailer released by The CW. It features Kara admitting that she has been seeing Mon-El in her dreams, but it looks like there is more truth to her dreams than she realizes. She reunites with Mon-El, who looks surprised to see her. While she is happy to see him again, there are some questions left unanswered about his return. Kara tells Mon-El that he is not himself, but it seems the two disagree.

The synopsis for the episode, titled "Wake Up," states that Kara will be asked to help investigate an alien ship that crash landed underwater. The ship, of course, has Mon-El inside of it. He is also joined by Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson).

Elsewhere, Hank (David Harewood) will try to make a connection with his father, Myr'nn (guest star Carl Lumbly), while Samantha (Odette Annable) will turn to her estranged mother, Patricia Arias (guest star Betty Buckley), for guidance.

The arrival of the Legion of Super-Heroes will shake things up for Kara, though they will not be so quick to trust the group. Apart from Saturn Girl, the Legion will also bring Brainiac 5, who will be brought to life by Jesse Rath. Comic book fans know that Kara and Brainiac 5 have a special romance between them, though Benoist refrained from confirming whether the series will follow this path.

"I think my lips have to be sealed on that one," the actress said.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.