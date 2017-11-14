Supermassive Games Moves Release of Two PSVR Titles to 2018

Facebook/SupermassiveGames A logo of game developer Supermassive Games.

More titles are coming their way to the PlayStation VR (PSVR), though two anticipated titles have been delayed to 2018, according to their developer.

In a post on their official website, Supermassive Games announced that "The Inpatient" will be released on Jan. 23 in the U.S. next year. The title is "a horror game with psychological elements that takes you back to the Blackwood Sanatorium in the 1950s," as described the developer.

Furthermore, another VR title called "Bravo Team" will be released on March 6, 2018. The game is "an immersive, first-person cover shooter built for co-op" where players get to use a variety of firearms such as pistols, shotguns, and other automatic weapons.

According to Gamespot, Supermassive Games first announced "The Inpatient" and "Bravo Team" during the E3 2017 event in June. The two titles were announced together with crime and mystery game, "Hidden Agenda," which was launched late last month.

Meanwhile, IGN noted that "The Inpatient" was originally scheduled for launch this month. "Bravo Team," on the other hand, was slated for a Dec. 5 release.

In other PSVR news, Sony recently released a teaser for the "Stranger Things: The VR Experience." The trailer features the iconic sofa from the hit Netflix series, complete with the alphabet Christmas lights in the background. The letters "P," "S," "V," and "R" are seen lighting up in succession before the rest of the lights flicker and a "Coming Soon to PlayStation VR" message appears.

According to the video's official description, the VR game will likely be set in The Upside Down. Sony, however, did not release any other details regarding the actual gameplay. Interestingly, Gamespot noted that Netflix released a video showing the "Stranger Things" stars reacting to a VR experience back in August.

It is unsure, though, if the one they are viewing is the same as the "Stranger Things: The VR Experience."