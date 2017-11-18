'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 7 Spoilers: Lucifer Gets Upper Hand in Fight with Michael

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) will finally have some luck in his desperate fight against Michael (guest star Christian Keyes) in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "War of the Worlds," the synopsis reveals that a mistake by the powerful angel will give Lucifer the opportunity to escape. The devil will not waste that chance, knowing he has very little time to find an ally who can help him in the battle.

Lucifer will reportedly locate that friend, but it is going to be someone he has never thought he will team up with. To top it all, that person is also unwilling to help with the fight against Michael.

Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be busy looking for Jack (Alexander Calvert) who decided to run away after accidentally killing a human. The Winchesters are on red alert, with Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) not far behind.

Along the way, the brothers will reportedly meet a familiar foe. There are speculations that it may be Lucifer and that Sam and Dean will be the unexpected allies he will have to take down Michael.

Last episode, the viewers witnessed Castiel's (Misha Collins) return. Both Sam and Dean were flabbergasted with his appearance. According to Castiel, he was sent back to Earth because he was annoying the boss in the other world.

Dean had no problem accepting his friend's words, but Sam was not as convinced. In an interview with TVLine, Padalecki said that his character would definitely look into the matter. "Sam is really looking to find out what happened and how it happened," Padalecki teased.

The actor further added, "Sam still wants Mom back, and heck, if we can start calling out who we want back, I'm sure there are a lot of people Sam wouldn't mind to bring back. So I think Dean is so relieved to have that win he's looking for, and to have his buddy back, to have our buddy back. Sam's like, 'OK, it is great, I agree. But you know, 'the other shoe is probably going to drop.'"

"Supernatural" season 13 airs on Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.