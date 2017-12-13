Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

When season 13 of "Supernatural" returns in January, fans are going to witness the backdoor pilot to spin-off series "Wayward Sisters."

The spin-off will star Kim Rhodes as Jodi Mills, whom fans have already gotten to know quite well. Executive producer Andrew Dabb explained that this is exactly why the new series will work out.

"We have a lot more supporting characters to the point where taking Jodi away from the core 'Supernatural' show gets us a loss but it's not the loss it would have been in Season 9," Dabb told TV Guide.

"Wayward Sisters" is not the first spin-off series that Dabb tried to get off the ground. In season 9, the backdoor pilot for "Supernatural: Bloodlines" aired, but it did not make it to series mainly because fans were not given enough time to really connect with the characters; it was not adequately related to "Supernatural." This time around, though, things are different.

The midseason finale of "Supernatural" saw Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) stuck in a bit of a sticky situation. They are currently in the Bad Place and need to get out. Jack (Alexander Calvert), on the other hand, is in the Apocalypse World with Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith).

Dabb explained to Entertainment Weekly that Sam and Dean have always been on top of their game, being the guys who save and find people. However, the tables have turned and they are the ones who need saving.

"So when Sam and Dean themselves are in trouble in this very big way, who can come and save them?" Dabb teased. "That's where Jody and Claire and some of the allies they put together really join forces."

Additionally, a new character named Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) was introduced in the midseason finale. Kaia is a dreamwalker and will be a part of the spin-off series. Dabb previewed her important role in the upcoming midseason premiere.

"She's pivotal to the search for Sam and Dean in a very real way," he said. "Although there are other dreamwalkers out there potentially, solely for the sake of the next little while, she's our go-to."

"Supernatural" season 13 resumes Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.