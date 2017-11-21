'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Jack's Decision Leaves the World in Greater Danger

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "Supernatural" season 13, episode 7 "War of the Worlds."

By the end of last week's installment of "Supernatural" season 13, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) team was one man short.

Jack (Alexander Calvert) made the decision to leave the duo in the hopes of locating his father and also to figure himself out along the way.

In an interview with TVLine, Calvert teased that this will without doubt have dire consequences that fans will see unfold in "Supernatural" season 13.

Obviously, having all these powers and being this important to everyone in the world, any time [Jack leaves], it's pretty high stakes for everyone. If the angels get [Jack], what would happen? If Sam and Dean lose [Jack], what'll happen? Who knows what [he'll] do on [his] own? Danger all around.

While on his journey, Jack will not forget to give Sam and Dean the much needed assist by opening up the portal in the next episodes of "Supernatural" season 13:

He knows, ultimately, that the thing that's driving Sam and Dean is their mother, and the way that Jack can be of service to them is to open that up and help Sam and Dean complete their journey.

Of course, this would not stop the two from looking for him. When "Supernatural" season 13 returns to the small screen this week with "War of the Worlds," the Winchester brothers will begin their quest to find Jack. This is made more difficult with Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) chasing after them.

Things just don't come easy for the bros because in the middle of their search, they will also come across a "familiar foe," as the synopsis teases.

As all this takes place in "Supernatural" season 13, episode 7, fans will also get to check back in on Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), who successfully breaks away from Michael's (Christian Keyes) clutches.

And as luck would have it, he even stumbles upon "an unlikely and mostly unwilling ally." While this suggests that it might take him a bit of convincing to get this mystery comrade on board, it looks like he is getting unexpected support either way.

"Supernatural" season 13, episode 7, "War of the Worlds," airs on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.