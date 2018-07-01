The Supreme Court and the Future of Pro-Life Crisis Pregnancy Centers

The Supreme Court decision was a win for free speech with the NIFLA (National Institute of Family and Life Advocates) vs. Becerra ruling — which required Pregnancy Centers in California to promote abortions.

But before we celebrate and get too comfortable again, let's remember that abortion is still legal in this land, that the womb — which should be a precious place — is still violated, and that here in the United States we abort nearly 1 million babies each year. More than ever we need to be resigned to speak truth by using our voices and committed to doing the right things in a wrong world.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/pro-life-supreme-court-protected-freedom-nifla-abortion.html