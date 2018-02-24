'Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment' Release Date: 'Fatal Bullet' Pre-order Bonus Unlock Date

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment"

"Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment" is making its way to PC.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has offered up the 2014 title as a pre-order bonus for the latest game in the hit series, "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet," which hit the west yesterday, Feb. 23. "Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment" will automatically be added to the games library of the customers who pre-ordered on March 23.

Known as the second installment in the series, the "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" freebie is the director's cut PlayStation 4 (PS4) version of the original that was released on the PlayStation Vita.

In "Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment," gamers will take on the role of Kirito, who plays a crucial role in the new game as well, as they enter the virtual reality worlds within the series where the creator of the game has locked the players in.

To break free, gamers will have to explore the worlds and defeat the enemies within it. Dying in the fantasy world would mean dying in real life as well.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet," on the other hand, puts players in the shoes of the Gun Gale Online protagonist. Players can create their own avatar in exploring devastated lands in third-person shooter style.

The game will feature familiar faces from previous "Sword Art Online" games, so those who are big fans of the series will be in for some treats and surprises. Those who got the chance to pre-order will be all the more thrilled for sure with "Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment" as a freebie.

The official description for "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" reads, "Journey through a world of guns where after a chance encounter you'll gain the help of a very rare AI, ArFA-Sys. Along the way, you will have to make choices. But every choice comes with a price. Will you bring hope or despair? This is your adventure. This is your story."