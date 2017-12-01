Take-Two Voices Opinion on Loot Boxes Controversy, Says It's Not Gambling

Rockstar Games Microtransactions have proven to be successful in the "GTA Online" video game.

There is no doubt that the loot boxes of recently-released "Star Wars: Battlefront II" has been one of the most controversial issues that have hounded the gaming industry in recent years, primarily due to what seems to be a "pay to win" scheme. Not only did the issue create quite a stir in the gaming community, it has also reached the political arena, where lawmakers tagged them as gambling.

In the wake of the discussions, Take-Two, the parent company of developers Rockstar Games and 2K, expressed its opinion on the matter. Speaking on the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said that they do not share the view that the loot boxes and microtransactions are forms of gambling.

"The whole gambling regulator thing, we don't view that sort of thing as gambling," said the Take-Two boss. "Our view of it is the same as the ESA statement for the most part," he added, referring to the Entertainment Software Association's who also said that "Battlefront II's" microtransactions is not gambling.

Slatoff also stressed that what matters is what the consumers truly want, noting that developers cannot force them to spend on something if they do not want to. "That's going to play its course, but in terms of the consumer and the noise you hear in the market right now, it's all about content. It's about overdelivering on content and making sure you're focused on engagement," Slatoff explained.

"That has been our strategy and where we're focused, and as long as you keep your eye on that ball, you're going to be OK. The consumer's going to be really happy with what they get," he added.

Moreover, PCGamesInsider reported that Take-Two has also expressed its intention to include microtransactions in all of their upcoming games. The formula has worked for the "Grand Theft Auto Online," which gives them more reason to incorporate the feature in all of their upcoming titles, the report added.

In addition, according to Gamespot, Take-Two announced, in a recent earnings meeting, that the microtransactions for "NBA 2K18" grew 57 percent.