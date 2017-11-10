Taylor Swift's New Album Will Be Available for Streaming at Least a Week After Its Release

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift new album "Reputation" will be available for streaming.

It has been reported that Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation" will be available on various streaming services after its release on Friday, Nov. 10. When the singer first announced the coming of her album, one of the first questions that were asked is whether or not it would be available for streaming since Swift herself has had a rather non-approving opinion regarding the matter in the past.

However, while it was revealed that "Reputation" will be available for streaming, there is a catch. People would have to wait at least a week after the album has been released before they could start streaming.

However, while it was revealed that "Reputation" will be available for streaming, there is a catch. People would have to wait at least a week after the album has been released before they could start streaming.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Taylor Swift's party is still negotiating with streaming service platforms about the time and date of the album's availability for streaming. So far, no word has been given by Taylor Swift's team.

When it comes to the music industry, there is no denying that streaming has become one of the biggest platforms of today's modern generation. However, that doesn't mean that every artist agrees with how streaming works. A number of notable artists had refrained from allowing their music to be streamed. Swift herself has some strong opinions regarding streaming saying that these types of services have devalued music. Oftentimes, these artists are focused on topping the music charts and on their music sales.

According to Swift, ad-supported streaming is unfair to the artists and the songwriters who worked hard on their music. She had even pulled out all of her songs from streaming platforms like Spotify, only having it available once again after entering a settlement three years later.

Regardless of the matter, Taylor Swift's upcoming new album is one of the most anticipated of the year following the immense success that its predecessor, "1989," had experienced when it was released back in 2014.