Facebook/TeenMom2 Promotional image for 'Teen Mom 2'

An upcoming "Teen Mom 2" special will see all of Jenelle Evans' ex-boyfriends back in the spotlight.

According to MTV, a special titled "Teen Mom 2: Jenelle, The Ex Files" will show Evans and her ex-lovers recounting some of the highlights of their relationships. And, while the episode will explore her past, there is no doubt that Evans is now more than happy with her present. She recently got married to David Eason. The wedding was featured in the season finale of the reality show. However, Evans' mother Barbara was not invited to the event because of her negative feelings towards her daughter's new husband.

The "Teen Mom 2" special episode, which will air on Monday, will show Evans' former boyfriends, including first husband Courtland Rogers and "16 and Pregnant" beau Andrew Lewis.

Speaking of exes, another "Teen Mom 2" star's ex-boyfriend has been grabbing headlines. Chelsea Houska's former lover, Adam Lind, has been released from prison. According to Radar Online, Lind was arrested on Dec. 5 for violating a no-contact order in a domestic assault case that he was first apprehended for on Nov. 2. He is scheduled to attend a court hearing on Dec. 21.

"His bail was dropped because he agreed to show up at court for his next hearing," a Lincoln County Clerk of Court told the media outlet, explaining that Lind was released on a personal recognizance bond.

It seems exes have been the focus of the media as of late. In November, "Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer's ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Calvert, also got some attention after fans noticed some posts he shared on social media. The posts seemed to confirm Calvert was no longer in a relationship with girlfriend Kristen Blake. More recently, Messer's ex took to Instagram to reveal that he is definitely single, though he explained that he will not share his love life on social media.

"I'm going to set this shit straight I am dating no one at this point in my life," he wrote in the caption.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.