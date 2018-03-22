Facebook/teenmom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom: OG" star Maci Bookout

A new feud is brewing between Maci Bookout, along with husband Taylor McKinney; and her ex, Ryan Edwards, along with his new wife Mackenzie Standifer.

During Monday night's episode of "Teen Mom OG," Edwards and Standifer talked about his former relationship with the mother of his 9-year-old son Bentley. According to Edwards, it would be unfortunate if he and Bookout pushed through with their wedding plans. He also said that Bookout has yet to move on from the past.

This did not sit well with Bookout's new husband, which is why McKinney took to Twitter to express his reaction to the conversation of their "Teen Mom OG" co-stars.

"Well when you have two jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his ass wiped, what do you [expect] the dinner convos to be?" he wrote on Twitter. "They should thank Maci for paying their 'nursing school' — but that's none of my business," he went on to say.

As her reply, Standifer told Radar Online that McKinney might be dealing with his own problem, and that is why he decided to lash out at her family. "I haven't spoken to Taylor or Maci since last year," she also stated. "I don't have anything bad to say about either of them. It's really fine. Life is still moving along," Standifer mentioned.

This is not the first time that Bookout and McKinney had an ugly encounter with Edwards and Standifer. In the show's reunion special that aired in July 2013, the air between Bookout and Standifer got tense when the latter accused the mother-of-three that she was exploiting his struggle with drug abuse to rake in more ratings for "Teen Mom 2."

While Bookout maintains her silence regarding the brewing feud between her husband and the Edwards, the 28-year-old reality star seemed to have taken a new gig when she lent her voice to the Green Dot 5 percent cash back Visa debit card commercial, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.