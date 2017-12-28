'Teen Mom: OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Returns To Rehab Days After Going Home

Facebook/Teenmom 'Teen Mom OG' cast member Catelynn Lowell

Catelynn Lowell opted to leave her rehab treatment earlier than scheduled, but the "Teen Mom: OG" star reportedly returned to the Arizona-based rehab facility a few days after going home.

A source close to Lowell's husband Tyler Baltierra reportedly told Radar Online that the 25-year-old reality star is already back in therapy after deciding to end her 30-day program to treat her suicidal thoughts on Dec. 14 so she can spend the holidays with her loved ones.

But just after Christmas, the mother of two reportedly checked herself back in the treatment facility. "Catelynn is back in treatment," the source stated. "She's back in Arizona, but we don't know for how much longer."

However, the insider revealed that reality star did not experience a relapse. She just opted to finish her entire program to make sure that she has fully recovered. "She should be finished completely early to mid-January. Everyone is very relieved that she's finishing her stay," the source also said.

Reports revealed that Lowell had been struggling with anxiety and depression for a while, but it intensified when she had post-partum depression after giving birth to her second daughter Novalee Reign in 2015.

She first entered an Arizona treatment facility in March 2016, but her struggle with mental health issues continue until November this year. In her Twitter account, Lowell admitted that she is having suicidal thoughts. "Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast"

Baltierra, on the other hand, also turn to Twitter to praise her wife for opening up about her condition. Lowell's husband declared that he is very proud of his wife for speaking up about her mental state and decided that she wants to live.

Lowell has yet to make a statement about her return to rehab.