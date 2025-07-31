Home News Tenn. police hunt for suspect Austin Robert Drummond in quadruple murder, baby kidnapping

Police in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in locating Austin Robert Drummond, a 29-year-old man suspected of murdering four relatives of a 7-month-old baby girl found abandoned in Dyer County.

Drummond was last seen driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee plate: RI 01896. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side, and he is considered armed and dangerous, a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said.

While Drummond’s appearance may have altered, he has been described as 5’10”, 190 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

He is suspected of murdering James M. Wilson, 21, the baby's father; Adrianna Williams, 20, the baby's mother; Cortney Rose, 38, the baby's grandmother; and Braydon Williams, 15, the baby's maternal uncle.

Police said Drummond has already been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

“At this time, Drummond remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the announcement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation urged.

Authorities began investigating the murders on Tuesday after the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:11 p.m. about an incident on Old Highway 20 near the Tigrett area. A dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV reportedly dropped off an infant in a car seat at a random individual’s front yard.

“Thankfully, a witness saw the car seat with the child and called 911,” a release from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Drummond also appears to have a long criminal history, which started when he was a teenager. According to WBBJ, when he was 17, he was tried as an adult and convicted on charges related to the armed robbery of a convenience store in Jackson, Tennessee, when he was 16. He was charged with aggravated robbery for the store incident and aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery for a personal attack.

Matt Wilson, the father of James M. Wilson, grieved the loss of his son in an interview with KFVS on Thursday.

“Matthew and Adrianna were the best parents anyone could ask for. Our hearts will forever have a hole in it,” he said.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Adrianna Williams doted on her daughter who she called “Wessie.”

“Happy 7 months to my sweet baby Wessie! Never realized how quick time really goes until I held her for the first time and now it’s just unbelievably (swear I just brought her home from the hospital yesterday). I am so proud of how smart you are and how sweet you can be and how no matter what you are always smiling,” she wrote on July 12. “My baby has learned her first word, ‘mama’ of course. She knows how to sit up on her own, can pull herself up to stand, loves to jump, and almost can crawl, we just haven't figured out the arms yet.”