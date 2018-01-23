Tesla Model S Could Become Collectible Once The Automaker Goes Broke

Tesla A Tesla Model S, similar to pictured here, was used to set a new record for the longest distance travelled in an electric vehicle using a single charge.

Tesla's financial situation is pretty much an open secret at this point with the company expected to go down this August unless it receives a fresh infusion of capital. However, there are already some who are planning for a world without the electric automaker.

Bob Lutz, one of the company's biggest haters, is actually giving the cars some props although not in a good way. The long-time auto executive has a beef with Tesla at the corporate level and believes that CEO Elon Musk, "hasn't figured out the revenues have to be greater than costs."

Speaking to an audience of vintage-car collectors in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, Lutz said that the Tesla Model S could be a future collector car. In fact, he told the crowd they should think about acquiring a Model S, "while they're still available."

"A Model S, especially with the performance upgrades, is one of the fastest, best handling, best braking sedans that you could buy in the world today," Lutz said at the forum which was sponsored by the collector car insurance company, Hagerty. "The acceleration times will beat any $350,000 European exotic."

For the decidedly old-school Lutz, such remarks are to be expected, after all, he repeatedly stated that Musk isn't running a good car company. However, his recent statements could help the automaker in some way by increasing demand for the Tesla Model S.

That being said, Lutz's words will only come to fruition of indeed Tesla goes under a fate that Musk isn't about to resign his car company too. The company's still at a market value of $58.7 billion and also claims it is on its way to sorting out the Model 3's production issue.

As for its financial woes, there are probably investors who continue to believe in Tesla's vision. However, words of doom from a guy who spent forty years at the pinnacle of the auto industry can't be dismissed so easily.