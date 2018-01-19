The 100 Season 5 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Series To Last For Two New Seasons?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promo image for 'The 100' season 5

While fans are still waiting to catch the premiere episode of "The 100" season 5, executive producer Jason Rothenberg reportedly plots for the show's future.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed that Rothenberg already has a lot of ideas for the show that can be used for its succeeding season.

"He may have a six or seven year plan to it. I don't know if I'm allowed to even say that, that he has a plan beyond year five, but he does," Pedowitz stated when asked by Nerdist.

However, Pedowitz noted that it is still too soon to talk about the speculated plans for the sci-fi post-apocalyptic series' sixth and seventh season since season 5 has yet to premiere.

Rothenberg also mentioned about his vision for the series with the same publication just before "The 100" season 4 aired its finale, saying that the story that he has in mind can play out for several more seasons. "When I said that a couple of years ago, I had this idea for how I wanted the show to end. But it was scalable and that ending could have been at the end of season three, it could be at the end of season five, it could be at the end of season eight," the executive producer stated.

Yet Rothenberg admitted that the decision to keep the show going will not come from him since he only follows the orders of the network. This means that fans of the series will have to wait until The CW officially announce its season renewal.

Meanwhile, Pedowitz was asked when the official trailer for "The 100" will be released. According to the network head, fans could expect to see the trailer sometime in March since the show is slated to air in April this year.