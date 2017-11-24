The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage Has Been Unveiled and It's Almost Sold Out

Facebook/astonmartin Promotional picture for the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage.

Aston Martin has unveiled the new 2018 Vantage, and it seems that the luxury automaker has decided to radically change the way their dedicated sports car look. Furthermore, recent reports have revealed that almost 80 percent of production of the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage has been sold to loyal fans.

"This is a golden era for GT racing and today's launch of the new Vantage GTE will ensure that Aston Martin Racing remains at the forefront of the world's greatest endurance series," said Aston Martin Racing president David King in a statement. "The team has enjoyed incredible success over recent years with the outgoing V8 Vantage GTE and while this will hold fond memories for me, I can't wait to see the new car race in anger at Spa next year and continue to write motorsport history."

According to reports, there is a lot about the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage to be excited about. Under the hood, the highly anticipated sports car is powered by a four-liter AMG twin-turbo V8 that can churn out 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, it will be offered with an eight-speed transmission either as a paddle-shift auto or, eventually, a manual. It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 195 miles per hour. Inside, the cabin features an 8-inch navigation screen, leather seats, and controls that will configure just about everything in the car.

Further reports also reveal that the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage seems to be enticing enough, as 80 percent of the first production has already been sold out. Chief executive officer Andy Palmer has yet to reveal that exact figures, but did confirm that the release of the highly anticipated sports car is slotted for the second quarter of 2018.