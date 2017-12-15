'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: No Happy Ending for Alison, Noah?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Noah (Dominic West) will not be able to escape fate's retribution in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Speculations are rife that the couple who destroyed their families due to their illicit affair will not have a happy ending. When Noah and Alison fell in love, they did not hesitate to break their spouse' hearts. It took ages for Helen (Maura Tierney) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) to finally move on and search for their happiness elsewhere when their marriages failed. For a while, the cheaters were happy until the affair fizzled out and they realized their mistake.

Alison went back to Cole, determined to win back his heart. He was already married Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno), but viewers could tell he was very much tempted to give his ex-wife another chance. It will be wrong of Cole to trust Alison again since spoilers for season 4 indicates that she will betray him all over again. Alison is set to meet someone new, an ex-Marine whom she will be working closely with the Veterans Health Administration.

As for Noah, his relationship with Juliette (Irène Jacob) has officially ended. In the new installment, he will become interested in a new woman, the principal of the school where he is teaching. Jenelle (Sanaa Lathan), just like Noah, was divorced. Her ex-husband, Carl (to be played Russell Hornsby), however, has yet to give up on her. Noah is expected to fight with Carl over Jenelle's heart, a battle that he may end up losing.

Although both Alison and Noah have suffered from their sins, many viewers think that it is not enough. There are speculations that in the season finale, the two will be regretting their decisions as they watch their former spouses happily living their lives with the people who love them. This is payback for daring to destroy relationships and friendships because of their inability to stay loyal.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.