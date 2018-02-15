'The Americans' Season 6 Premiere Date, News: First Teaser Shows Elizabeth Encouraging Paige

Facebook/TheAmericans Promotional image for 'The Americans'

A new teaser for the final season of "The Americans" has been released.

The promo clip, titled "Cover," features Elizabeth (Keri Russell) talking to her daughter, Paige (Holly Taylor), and encouraging her that she did well. As fans may know by now, Paige will be venturing into the world of spying in the upcoming sixth season, effectively joining the family business.

"There's nothing to worry about. This is part of it, this is what happens," Elizabeth tells her daughter in the car. "You kept your cover. You handled it well."

The teaser also features a bloodied Elizabeth cleaning herself up, the FBI investigating a presumed murder scene, and a deadly confrontation in the woods. It remains to be seen how the show intends to wrap everything up, especially since this is the last season. However, fans can expect a more confident Paige, as previously previewed by Taylor herself.

The upcoming season will open with a three-year time jump from the season 5 finale. Apart from Paige being "more sure of herself," the show will also explore her close relationship with her mother.

"Both of them really enjoy getting to spend such quality time together, but at the same time, it is work," Taylor said. "Elizabeth is strict with Paige because she wants to protect her. And Paige is still young and wants her space, too. So although it can get complicated, at the heart of it, they're just like any amicable mother-daughter duo."

Elizabeth has had a harder time than her daughter due to her nationality, but Paige's American citizenship will allow her to pursue more opportunities. Elizabeth has high hopes for Paige's future, envisioning her daughter someday joining the CIA or even becoming the President of the United States, eventually leaving their spying days behind them.

"The Americans" season 6 will premiere on Wednesday, March 28, on FX.