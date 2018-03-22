'The Americans' Spoilers: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Prepare to Put Their Espionage Days Behind

Facebook/TheAmericans Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in the promo poster for 'The Americans' season 6

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are ready to let go of their Russian spy characters in the final season of "The Americans" on FX.

Vulture had a chance to observe the actors during their last days on the set of the period serial drama. But unlike other actors who normally get sad during the wrap-up of their work, both Russell and Rhys claimed that they are still engrossed in their roles as KGB agents Elizabeth and Philip Jennings to feel sentimental about the show's upcoming end.

"We're just trying to get it done. You're exhausted all the time. When people are like, 'Are you going to be so sad when it's over?,' you're like, 'All I can concentrate on right now is the glass of wine that's going to happen in about eight hours,'" Russell stated.

But while it will be easy for the reel-and-real life couple to say goodbye to the series, it may not be the same with series creator Joe Weisberg and showrunner Joel Fields, based on the interview with Los Angeles Times.

According to Weisberg, who used to be a CIA agent in real life, people on the set felt sentimental one week before the final wrap. "Everybody is in a weird mood," Weisberg stated. "We're so enmeshed in the world. Everything feels real to us," he added.

In a separate interview with The Washington Post, Weisberg said that he was not exactly thrilled at how the story of the upcoming season somewhat mimics the events that are happening in the real world. He said that a lot of things needed to be considered while filming since they were showcasing a series about the Russian interference in the US while the country is currently dealing with eerily similar issues.

"Our fear is that the audience has that feeling that the show is being informed by the president, which, for us, breaks the authenticity of the show," he also said, adding, "It breaks that dramatic idea that you're living in the past, which we've worked very hard to create."

The sixth and final season of "The Americans" will premiere on FX on Wednesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. EDT.