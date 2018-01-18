'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Episode 15 Spoilers: Ailing Chise Gets Help From the Fae?

Mahou Tsukai no Yome Official Site Key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahou Tsukai no Yome,” also known as “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki.

Constant use of magic seems to have taken quite a serious toll on Chise's well-being on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride." Is her magic naturally becoming too strong for her frail little body to bear, or is her body getting weakened by the magic instead?

The final scene of the most recent episode left viewers of the series worried over Chise's safety. The mage apprentice created a potion that humans were forbidden to create in order to help an artist see the Leanan sidhe who has served as his muse since his wife died. Elias reminded her not to exhaust herself too much.

However, this seemed to have only worsened the situation when Chise's ring ultimately shattered due to the strain of limiting her magic, along with dabbling with forbidden spells. Moreover, the mage apprentice also ended up vomiting blood.

What is happening to Chise? Can she really handle being Elias' apprentice or will she be better off living her life away from magic and her master? Is Elias really the right teacher to guide and teach Chise on how to properly use and wield her magic, or were the school officials who have previously reached out to Elias right all along?

The preview for the next episode shows Chise recovering with the help of the fae. However, there is also a hinted threat of children becoming weaker and weaker. What could this mysterious line be referring to? Could it be about young Sleigh Beggies like Chise, who are fated to wither away due to their constant use of magic? Or is a brand new threat about to descend on their town?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.