'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Episode 8 Spoilers: Can Elias' True Form Save Chise's Life?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Mahoutsukai no Yome” or “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” based the manga of the same name created by Kore Yamazaki.

Has the usually calm and composed mage, Elias Ainsworth, just shown his true form on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "The Ancient Magus' Bride"? How will this horrific form work for or against him as he fights to save his future bride's life in the next episode?

The previous episode introduced a new threat in the form of a silver-haired sorcerer named Cartaphilus, whom even the previous villains Renfred and Alice feared. Elias, along with his apprentice and would-be wife, Chise Hatori, encountered him at a graveyard when Elias was sent to check out if a Grimm that has been lurking there was dangerous.

Before going, Elias also gave Chise a ring that worked to reduce the amount of magic she could generate and thus help in preserving her life. However, despite the mage's best effort, Chise's natural instinct to save others worked against her.

The Grimm, whose name was Yuris, turned out to be harmless. But Alice, by asking Elias' help to save Renfred from Cartaphilus, has also brought upon them the sorcerer's threat. Cartaphilus came to seemingly end Alice's life, but Chise pushed the woman out of the way and was thus impaled through the chest herself.

The sight of this and knowing that Chise was dying pushed Elias' emotion to its limits and he began to transform into an inhuman monster after he lost himself to his beastly instincts.

But it seems that an intense showdown between mage and sorcerer is not yet happening at this point since the preview for the next episode titled "Let Sleeping Dogs Lie" shows a wounded Chise standing on her feet and telling Elias to back away.

However, one can't help but wonder how much can a wounded mage apprentice do, and what drastic effects will this have on her body and her lifespan moving forward?

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" airs on Saturdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 3:38 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. A new episode of the mini-animation short companion series, "Maho-Yome," will be available on the following Tuesday on the series' official Twitter page. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.