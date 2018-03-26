The Big Bang Theory News: Jerry O'Connell to Play Sheldon's Older Brother

Facebook/ TheBigBangTheory Promotional photo for "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS

More details about Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) wedding are slowly taking shape as CBS tapped Jerry O'Connell to play the role of Sheldon's older brother in the finale of "The Big Bang Theory."

During the sitcom's PaleyFest panel, the executive producers confirmed that O'Connell will appear as Sheldon's older sibling named Georgie, who will be one of the guests during the highly anticipated wedding.

"This is the first time it is being announced, so don't tell anyone," executive producer Steve Holland stated during the panel event Das reported by Deadline.

The younger version of O'Connell's character is being portrayed by Montana Jordan in the sitcom's spin-off series "Young Sheldon."

Georgie will not be the only member of Sheldon's family who will be present with him during his upcoming wedding. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Coopers will be represented by his mother Mary (Laurie Metcalf), who will walk him down the aisle.

However, there is no confirmation yet if his twin sister Missy (Courtney Henggeler), and his grandmother, who he fondly calls Meemaw (June Squibb), will also be there to see him get hitched.

While the big Sheldon-Amy wedding will cap off the season 11 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," there are no words yet regarding the plans for the sitcom's ultimate finale which is rumored to happen at the end of season 12.

The cast told Us Weekly during the PaleyFest panel their ideas for the show's final episode. But according to Johnny Galecki, he wants to fully entrust the show's future to the writers. "I hope they write something emotional, because I know we're all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we're all gonna be blubbering messes that night," the actor who plays the role of Leonard in the sitcom stated.

Kunal Nayyar, on the other hand, shared that his idea about the series finale is to see his character Raj and the rest of the gang sitting on their iconic living room while eating Chinese food and talking nonsense until the very last minute.

However, for series creator Chuck Lorre, the series finale should give the viewers an amazing story. "My goal and dream for many years now is just to be diligent and make every episode the best episode we can make it," he also said. "Truly. No matter what episode you watch, it's a good one. It's worth watching. It causes laughter," Lorre added.

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco shared, according to a separate report from Variety, what she wants to see in the final episode of the show. According to the actress who plays the role of Penny in the series, she wants to see her character, Leonard, Sheldon, Amy, Raj, Simon Helberg's Howard, and Melissa Rauch's Bernadette take the elevator since it is one of the longstanding gags in the sitcom.

CBS airs the latest episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.