'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Episode 9 Spoilers: Squad to Fight over Money Matters

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Promotional image for the "The Big Bang Theory"

The friends will have a messy argument on Bitcoins and investments in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Bitcoin Entanglement," the synopsis reveals that the gang will band together and stop Sheldon (Jim Parsons) from acquiring a potentially valuable Bitcoin stock. Sheldon will reportedly be angry with his friends and will decide to teach them a lesson for interfering with his business.

Meanwhile, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) will flash back to the events that took place seven years ago when he had the chance of securing a valuable investment. The trip down memory lane will also reveal a secret about his relationship with wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

Last episode, the men also had problem dealing with Sheldon's secrets. They found out that he was working with the U.S. Air Force in modifying their guidance system. When Leonard and Howard (Simon Helberg) confronted Sheldon, the latter said he could not understand why they were angry at him.

Thoroughly disgusted with their friend, the two men set out to undermine the other's work. They made an improved version of Sheldon's technology by teaming up with the other's biggest nemesis, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

When the Air Force revealed that they have no use for Sheldon's project anymore since they already approved one, he assumed it was his friends' fault. It turned out that Barry double crossed Leonard and Howard and sold the tech without their knowledge.

Meanwhile, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) asked Raj (Kunal Nayyar) to spy on Ruchi (Swati Kapila). She was sure the other woman was after her job. Raj was afraid that Ruchi would leave him once she knew about his double agent status. When he eventually came clean to about Bernadette's request, the lady broke up with him.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.