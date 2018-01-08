'The Big Bang Theory' Season 12 Might Be Show's Last, According to Johnny Galecki

(Photo: Facebook/TheBigBangTheory) A still from "The Big Bang Theory."

For the past few years, the question about when "The Big Bang Theory" will end is always raised. Every year, fans of the show had to hold their breath. However, it looks like a dozen would do it.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Johnny Galecki said, per TVLine, that the cast and crew feel that "The Big Bang Theory" season 12 would be the right time to wrap it all up.

The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone's very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.

Galecki will reprise his role as David Healy in the upcoming revival for "Roseanne," but it is just for one episode only:

It was probably most uncomfortable only to me because obviously "Big Bang" is my home and my family. But I probably wouldn't have been on "Big Bang" if it hadn't been for "Roseanne." So there were the politics to be considerate about, but everyone was very supportive.

The actor said that he would like to do more episodes of "Roseanne" if the show is renewed for more seasons. "The Big Bang Theory" conclusion would certainly pave the way for that.

For now, however, it is too early to talk about the end of "The Big Bang Theory" just yet. The show just returned from the winter break with a new episode airing this Wednesday.

In the Jan. 18 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, "Vice Principals" star Walton Goggins and Beth Behrs of "2 Broke Girls" will guest-star. The latter will play Nell, a separated school teacher who becomes involved with Raj (Kunal Nayyar) while the former will play her husband Oliver, who tracks Raj down to confront him.