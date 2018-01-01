'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Liam Fights Bill After Learning He Slept With Steffy

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

This week on "The Bold and the Beautiful," things will get violent between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) when the former finds out whom Steffy (Jacquelin MacInnes Wood) cheated with.

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 1 state that Liam will wonder why Steffy took a paternity test for their child. He will soon discover that he is not the father and that she cheated on him at the Forrester guesthouse. She will do her best not to give out the identity of the other man, but Liam will insist on knowing who it is. And, even though she will try to convince him that she does not love anyone else, he will not buy any of it.

Liam will force Steffy to tell him who the father is. She will finally give it up, and he will be shocked to find out who the other man is: Bill. Liam will feel betrayed that his own father would do that to him. And, while Steffy will assert that she regrets her actions, Liam will be too far into a spiral to even listen to her. She will follow her husband after he walks out on her. But, it looks like no amount of apologies will make this better, as Liam insinuates that their relationship is done.

Bill will be taken aback when Liam marches into his office and begins throwing things. Things will soon escalate and turn violent between the two Spencers. After the fight, Bill will be regretful of his actions and attempt to mend things with his son. However, Liam will not forgive his father.

Katie (Heather Tom), on the other hand, will try to console Steffy after seeing how distraught she is. She will learn that Steffy cheated on Liam, and while she has some opinions about it, she will keep them to herself for now.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.