"The Bone Church" News: Another Stephen King Masterpiece Is Being Adapted For TV

Another one of Stephen King masterpieces is being translated for television.

"The Bone Church," a narrative poem by the horror master, is being adapted by Chris Long and David Ayer as a TV series.

For the uninitiated, the poem was first written by King back in the 1960s, but it was not published until 2009. He then revised it to include it in his anthology book "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams," which was released in 2015.

"The Bone Church" tells the tale of an adventurer who decides to go on a journey to find the titular mythic place believed to be buried deep in a vast jungle. He puts together an expedition of 32 people for the mission, but only three of them get to the end of the line alive, as they started to uncover mysteries that they should not have.

King tells the story of "The Bone Church" through the eyes of one of these survivors, who agrees to share the details in a bar to those who would buy him drinks.

This will be Long's second attempt to adapt work by King. The first one is "Mr. Mercedes," a series adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name on Audience Network, where he serves as an executive producer.

That project has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, so the expectation for "The Bone Church" series adaptation is definitely high.

As for Ayer, he recently made some noise with his directing work on the Netflix original film "Bright" starring Will Smith, which will get a sequel, and "Suicide Squad," which is reputed to be one of the worst DC Comics live-action adaptations.

There is no word yet on when "The Bone Church" will hit the screen as it looks like development is still in pretty early stages.