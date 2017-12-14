'The Crown' Season 3 News: Several Changes Happening Next Season

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the promo image for 'The Crown' season 2

It has been only a week since Netflix dropped the second season of "The Crown," but fans are already clamoring to know more about what will be in store when the biographical drama returns for season 3.

The streaming service provider reportedly renewed the British historical series for its third season early this year, but the release details about the show's next installment is still under wraps. However, several information about the show are already revealed.

Since the web series is based from real-life life account of the British monarchy, it can be expected that the cast of "The Crown" season 3 will get a revamp because it needs older stars to portray the roles. This means that Claire Foy will no longer reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, the coveted role will be filled by "Broadchurch" alum Olivia Colman.

In an interview with BBC, Colman said that she is excited to play the role of the Queen in both the third and fourth seasons of "The Crown." She also praised her predecessor for doing a good job in the first two installments of the series. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius - she's an incredibly hard act to follow," the actress stated. "I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her."

But while Foy's replacement had been already announced, there is no word yet regarding the name of the actor who will take over the role of Prince Phillip which was portrayed by Matt Smith in the two previous seasons of the show. But it seems like Smith had an idea about who will his successor will be based on his statement from his interview with Seth Meyers, saying: "I don't want to speculate too much, but yeah, no, he's brilliant, if it's the person I think it might be," he stated as reported by Harpers Bazaar. "And he's incredibly handsome as well. I've morphed into someone far better looking than I."

As for the plot, producer Suzanne Mackie reportedly told the press during the BFI & Radio Times Festival in London that fans of the series will finally meet Camilla Parker Bowles in the show's upcoming season.