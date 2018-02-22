'The Crown' Spoilers: Season 3 to Introduce the Wilson Era, Camilla Bowles, and Princess Diana

Facebook/ TheCrownNetflix Netflix original series "The Crown"

Fans of the Golden Globe winning historical drama television series "The Crown" are still waiting for Netflix to announce the release date for season 3. The show will commence with the third season with a whole new cast and the storyline jumping to the 1970s, making fans asking for more spoilers.

In the next season, it will be Queen Elizabeth II leading the series and will be portrayed by Golden Globe recipient Olivia Colman. There is still no confirmation who will take over Matt Smith's character, Prince Philip. Marvel star Paul Bettany was slated to play the role, but it was confirmed back in January that Bettany bowed out due to scheduling conflict.

With Elizabeth and Philip in their 50s fans are wondering what will happen next for the royal family. Season 2 was a bumpy one between Elizabeth and Philip after not being able to see eye-to-eye about many things.

People are looking forward to the introduction of Camilla Parker Bowles and her impact on the series mainly on the relationship of Elizabeth and Philip. The news of her character coming in season 3 was announced back in 2017 during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

There are still no words from the producers about the level of her character. The depiction of Philip's character in the series resulted to rumors about a suspected infidelity during his 70-year marriage with the Queen. Once again, fans have something more to look forward to.

Longtime fans of the show are also excited on how the producers will bring the Wilson Era to the series. According to further reports, the third season will center on "the Wilson Era," ranging from 1964 to 1970 and then 1974 to 1976. It was also confirmed that Princess Diana will be introduced in the final parts of the next season. The Wilson Era pertains to the time the late James Harold Wilson took the role of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom under the Monarch of Queen Elizabeth II.

There are still no announcements from Netflix nor the showrunners about the premiere date for season 3.