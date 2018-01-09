'The Elder Scrolls 6' News: Swedish Retailer Lists a 2019 Release Year for Sought-After Sequel

Developers have not announced a release year of any kind so far for the next 'Elder Scrolls' game

Bethesda Fans may be waiting a while for the next 'Elder Scrolls' game

Anticipation for "The Elder Scrolls 6" may not be at an all-time high at the moment, but that will likely change in a heartbeat if the developers gave the game any kind of release window.

The developers have not done that thus far, though interestingly enough, it seems that a Swedish retailer has.

Spotted recently by GamingBolt, Swedish online retailer Webhallen.com has three different listings up accounting for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the sequel. The listings do not really contain many details, but there is one that is a little interesting.

All three listings indicate that the release year for the next "Elder Scrolls" game is 2019.

That is interesting because, again, the developers have not announced a release date of any kind for the game just yet.

Unfortunately, it is hard to determine if this particular online retailer possesses any kind of insider information or if 2019 is just a guess for when the sequel may be released.

Going by what the developers have said previously, however, it seems unlikely that 2019 will indeed serve as a release year for "The Elder Scrolls 6."

Speaking previously to GameSpot, Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines mentioned that the developers were looking to "work on some other stuff and do some other things" following the release of "Fallout 4" and its downloadable content.

Those other projects may not even be directly related to either the "Fallout" or "Elder Scrolls" series.

In the past, Hines noted that at least two more major games were expected to arrive ahead of the next "Elder Scrolls" title. Those two games have not been announced yet as well, hinting that it may be a while before they are released.

Unless something truly surprising occurs, it seems unlikely that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is coming in 2019, though that probably will not be enough to keep fans from hoping that can still happen.