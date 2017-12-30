'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: Three New DLCs and New Customization Option Coming In 2018

Elder Scrolls Online official website A promotional image for the "Elder Scrolls Online."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer ZeniMax Online Studios have provided a teaser for some new downloadable content (DLC) to come for "The Elder Scrolls Online." Furthermore, a new customization option is also expected to land for the highly popular game title.

"I'm very happy to say that you can expect three more DLCs and a full new Chapter for ESO in 2018," ZeniMax Online Studios said in a statement. "We're not slowing down, at all. There's so much to do and explore in Tamriel, and we are very excited to take you to some highly-requested areas next year. We'll officially announce the first DLC of 2018 just after the first of the year, but here's a small preview: It's a dungeon-based DLC called The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones."

The developers revealed that "The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones" will be Nord-based that will affect the two dungeons as it will be expanded for the lore of the area. Not much was said about the DLC considering the still imminent announcement, but the developers did emphasize that they were grateful for the support of the fans that game title received over the year.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that aside from the "Dragon Bones" DLC, two more new DLCs are expected to be released in the coming year, along with a new chapter for "The Elder Scrolls Online." The ability to transmogrify gear is also expected to arrive along with the new content. For the two DLCs and the new chapter, the developers have yet to reveal anything, but fans are expecting more information in the coming months. For now, the transmogrify ability is perhaps the most anticipated customization option as it will allow players to alter their armor without eradicating their previous wardrobe.

"The Elder Scrolls Online" is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.