'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Ralph Takes Over Barry's Task as City's Savior

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) aka the Elongated Man will volunteer to take over Barry's (Grant Gustin) job in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "The Elongated Knight Rises," the synopsis reveals that Ralph will have his mettle tested for the first time when a villain attacks Central City. With Barry still in jail, Team Flash is desperate to find someone who will defend the citizens from the enemy. The Flash's trial did not go well last episode, with the court blocking every attempt to clear up his name from the murder of Clifford Devoe (Neil Sandilands). The promo shows Barry slowly losing up hope. Seeing his friend all depressed and worried, Ralph will take it to himself to be Barry's substitute as savior of the city.

The teaser shows Ralph in his grey costume. In a previous interview, Sawyer said that the Elongated Man would have a different suit created for him soon. According to him, the new one is going to be very different and a bit comedic. Sawyer also spoke about his character's journey to become a superhero. He teased that the Elongated Man would struggle as he gets used to his powers. As shown in the promo, he still needs a lot of practice and to be more confident with what he can do.

"The learning curve from zero to hero is a pretty big one. It takes most of the episode for him to get there. It's tricky because Ralph was not, you know, a bad guy but has just gone on this path. And so coming back from that has been tricky. Also kind of the animosity with Barry has been tricky for him too, but it's given us a lot of opportunities to play off of that. And just now getting these powers it's sort of like winning the lottery, like 'I'll buy an island, I'll do this, I'll do that'. It's like whoa, take it easy. It's learning that there's risks that come with that too," Sawyer explained.

"The Flash" season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.