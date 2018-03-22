'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 17 Spoilers: Team Flash Takes on Gravity-Controlling Meta

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash'

A powerful meta who can control gravity will cause havoc in Central City in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Null and Annoyed," the promo shows another one of Devoe's (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard) bus meta testing Team Flash's mettle. This one is a female who likes stealing jewelry. Her powers lie in her ability to control gravity.

Unfortunately for Barry (Grant Gustin), he will get a taste of her powers when they face off. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) and the others can only scream as they watch the red speedster becomes smaller and smaller as he gets thrown in space. Barry will likely survive the encounter, as another scene shows him being trained in the headquarters in case the same thing happens.

In the previous episode, another bus meta, Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), appeared to make Barry's life more difficult. He accidentally swapped Barry's DNA with Iris' (Candice Patton). Barry was forced to stay in the headquarters and oversee the operation while his wife fought the bad guys.

Patton spoke to Collider about the episode, stating that it gave her character an in-depth understanding of Barry's responsibilities. The actress also spoke about Iris' return to journalism and how excited she was to have the opportunity to do it again.

"This episode clearly shows that having Barry's powers really made her realize what she's passionate about. She understands that having speed is what gets Barry up in the morning and what' he's passionate about, and I think it reignited for her that she still has to find that. Journalism is a thing that she put to the side to take up the mantle at S.T.A.R. Labs, but it's still a part of her and it's the reason why she gets up," Patton said.

"The Flash" season 4 episode 17 will air on Tuesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.